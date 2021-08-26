Robert Langdon Is Back, and This Time, He’s Hot

Huge news for dads everywhere and also me, personally: Robert Langdon is back. The symbologist-slash-action-hero of Dan Brown’s best-selling series and Ron Howard’s film adaptations (Angels & Demons, The Da Vinci Code, and Inferno) is getting his own show on Peacock. Only this time, he’s hot. (No offense to Tom Hanks, but that’s actually a bit more true to the books than the movies are — Dan Brown loves to remind his readers how irresistible to the ladies Robert Langdon is.)

Billed as a prequel, despite its source material being the third book in the Robert Langdon series, The Lost Symbol stars Ashley Zukerman (last seen as Shiv’s sidepiece on Succession) as a young Langdon who is invited into an ancient Masonic scavenger hunt across Washington, D.C., when his mentor, Peter Solomon (Eddie Izzard), is kidnapped. A new trailer for the series hints at a few more plot points from the novel, including Solomon’s severed hand left in the Capitol’s Rotunda and the assistance of Solomon’s sister (and requisite lithe love interest for Robert), Katherine. We also get a closer look at the heavily tattooed body that obsessive fans (hi!) will probably recognize as the novel’s main antagonist, a man who treats transforming his body like a spiritual experience. The Lost Symbol premiere will stream September 16 on Peacock, with new episodes released weekly, but until then you can get your fix by reading the (bad in a fun way) books or watching the (bad in a … less fun way) movies.