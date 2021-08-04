New York Won the Lox and Dipset’s Verzuz Battle

Photo: Triller

Last night’s Verzuz battle took place live from the Hulu Theater inside Madison Square Garden, because really, anywhere other than New York City would’ve just felt wrong. In front of a packed house inside, two of the area’s greatest rap crews, the Lox and Dipset, faced off in a battle where the only winner worth naming was New York itself. Returning after his 2020 Verzuz against Fabolous, Jadakiss led Yonkers group the Lox with bravado, talking shit between brash bars (“We got Grammys! These n- - - -s don’t know what Grammys look like, they know what grams look like!” he said during one choice moment), while Dipset hit back and held their own, representing Harlem. But really, when you hear Cam’ron’s “Welcome to New York City” and Ja Rule’s “New York, New York” back-to-back, who’s keeping score? Next, the crews are planning to take the show on the road with a joint tour in September — giving fans outside New York a chance to lace up their Timberlands and get in on the action.

This was the moment when the #Verzuz was over:



Juelz popped shit to Jadakiss & them, saying they not performing for dude’s in Attica…



…then The LOX reminded Dipset they have joints with Mary J., Mariah & J.Lo and proceeded to ether the Diplomats 🤯



pic.twitter.com/XJeAE4x7uE — 𝕁𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟 (@TheIllestRican) August 4, 2021