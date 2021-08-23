Don’t call it news-girl-squad comeback, because ratings are down and the network needs to clean up its act. In the trailer for The Morning Show’s second season, Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley’s (Reese Witherspoon) UBA breakfast partnership is revived after their on-air whistleblower moment in season one, which caused Alex to leave the network for a bit to do some soul-searching. “You are the only thing that can save us,” Billy Crudup’s terrifying executive tells her. Replacing her in the meantime is an anchor played by Hasan Minhaj, while Julianna Margulies, who knows a thing or two about severed female relationships, portrays a UBA reporter who gets Alex’s coveted tell-all interview. “We need to get our facts straight,” Alex tells Bradley over lunch. “We need to decide what the truth is.” Oh yeah, and they also have to deal with the coronavirus. The Morning Show’s second season will debut on Apple TV September 17, so start spreading the news.

