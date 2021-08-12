St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein Lose Themselves in The Nowhere Inn Trailer

“It was supposed to be a music documentary,” St. Vincent says as the trailer for The Nowhere Inn begins. “Supposed to” being the operative phrase. In the new metafictional psychological thriller, Annie Clark, a.k.a. St. Vincent, plays Annie Clark playing St. Vincent in her own concert film directed by her “best friend,” played by Portlandia and Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein. “I can be St. Vincent all the time so that I can be a little bit more interesting,” the artist suggests innocently enough. But you simply can’t control when the rock-star lifestyle chooses you. Enraptured by crowds, cigarettes, emerald green suit jackets, Bella Hadid sunglasses, and Dakota Johnson’s bangs, St. Vincent the Rock Star puts on the show of a lifetime in The Nowhere Inn. Friends in real life, Brownstein and Clark explore the creative and psychological forces between artists, as well as the sheer aesthetic power of their brunette lobs, in the film, directed by Bill Benz. The Nowhere Inn opens in theaters September 17.

