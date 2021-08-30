The Problem With Jon Stewart Gets a Debut Date on Apple TV+

The 20-year cycle of history is really going for it this time. Flares are coming back, Bennifer is 2.0-ing, we mourn Princess Diana anew, and Jon Stewart is hosting a TV show again. The Problem With Jon Stewart is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on September 30. Comedy news-heads have been anticipating this show since it was announced in October 2020. We saw the ungodly number of packets submitted for the show’s writing staff and learned about the companion podcast. Apple is so confident that we’ll stay gagged that they’ve already ordered multiple seasons of the show.

Each episode of The Problem will look at one, well, problem in our society. According to the press release, “Stewart will be in discussion with the people who are impacted by the issue — as well as those who have a hand in creating the impact. Together, they will discuss tangible steps that can lead to a solutionary path forward.” Each episode will have a companion podcast episode, where Problem staffers will go in-depth with activist interviews and other supplementary material. Stewart, his longtime manager James Dixon, showrunner Brinda Adhikari, and former HBO exec Richard Plepler are executive producing. Stewart shared the first teaser of the show on Twitter today, which you can watch for yourself above.