The Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Appears to Have Leaked

Photo: Sony Pictures

My NDA-sense is tingling! The trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home appears to have leaked on TikTok. Although the original leaked video has since been taken down, the trailer (whose apparent legitimacy was confirmed by the Hollywood Reporter) is still a Google away at time of publication. Sony appears to be fighting a DMCA war with Spider-fans, a Sisyphean task to say the least.

The video shows someone screening the trailer on their cellphone, a watermark for a VFX artist overlaid on the video. The trailer shows further multiverse hijinks with Doctor Strange, as well as footage of Alfred Molina as Doc Ock. That detail had already been confirmed in December of last year. “When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret,” Molina told Variety in April of this year. But, you know, it’s all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!” Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to come out December 17. That is, as long as nobody leaks it before then.