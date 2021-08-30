There The Velvet Underground Trailer Goes Again

Finally! A nice, sonic potassium boost for us. Watching the trailer for The Velvet Underground is like staring into a hypnotic spiral of natural harmonics and high art, with the documentary, somehow the band’s first, telling the story of their “new and radically different” sound that emerged in late-’60s New York City. Surviving members Maureen Tucker and John Cale are interviewed by director Todd Haynes, and of course they have a lot to say about Lou Reed. “That weirdness shouldn’t have existed in this space,” one of them opines. “His music sounded like nothing else.” The doc will premiere in theaters and Apple TV+ on October 15, which is not a Sunday morning.

Related