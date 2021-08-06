Gasp! The Weeknd Officially Ends His Red Suit Era With ‘Take My Breath’

A new era of The Weeknd is here but he’s still messing with “Blinding Lights.” Almost literally. The man’s new music video for single “Take My Breath” was schedule to air in Imax ahead of Suicide Squad but was pulled due to epilepsy warnings regarding “intense strobe lighting,” a source told Variety. Uh, turn your brightness down and get into his first single since “Blinding Lights” hit-machine After Hours. Former Super Bowl Champ The Weeknd (that’s how that game works, right?) teased his return this week with a pulsing promo featuring Olympic track & field stars Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, Athing Mu, and Gabby Thomas and a second teaser titled “The Dawn Is Coming.” “It’s the album I’ve always wanted to make,” the musician said in GQ interview. Hope he’s emotionally prepared for TikTok to desecrate it with a trend.

