Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Will Star in Yellowstone Spinoff, a.k.a. Gen X Rawhide

Yeehaw, y’all. The king and queen of the country-music industry, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, will be starring in the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff series called Y: 1883. Variety reports that the couple will be portraying James and Margaret Dutton, the Dutton family’s kindly patriarch and matriarch, alongside Sam Elliott as a “tough cowboy” (obviously) as he “guides the emigrants from Texas to Montana” in the late-19th century. As previously reported, the prequel was described as “one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land,” and all of the western expansionism that comes with it. Unlike Yellowstone, the defining smash of the Paramount Network, Y: 1883 will stream exclusively on Paramount Plus upon its premiere. Now who do we have to bribe to get Kacey Musgraves involved in this?