Yeehaw, y’all. The king and queen of the country-music industry, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, will be starring in the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff series called Y: 1883. Variety reports that the couple will be portraying James and Margaret Dutton, the Dutton family’s kindly patriarch and matriarch, alongside Sam Elliott as a “tough cowboy” (obviously) as he “guides the emigrants from Texas to Montana” in the late-19th century. As previously reported, the prequel was described as “one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land,” and all of the western expansionism that comes with it. Unlike Yellowstone, the defining smash of the Paramount Network, Y: 1883 will stream exclusively on Paramount Plus upon its premiere. Now who do we have to bribe to get Kacey Musgraves involved in this?
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Will Star in Yellowstone Spinoff, a.k.a. Gen X Rawhide
Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images