Tituss Burgess to Take ‘Easy Street’ to Annie Live! As Rooster

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

It’s time for Tituss Burgess to dust off his best disguises and head to “Easy Street.” The actor is set to play Rooster in NBC’s upcoming Annie Live!, according to a press release. He’ll scheme to kidnap Annie and pocket the reward for finding her parents alongside Taraji P. Henson’s Miss Hannigan, the evil orphanage leader and his sister. “I’ve always wanted to be a villain,” Burgess said in the release. The production, set to air on December 2, also stars Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks and Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, but has yet to announce its Annie. Burgess, meanwhile, also stars as “King of Gospel” James Cleveland in the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic Respect.