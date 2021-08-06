﻿Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga shared the music video for their new single, “I Get a Kick Out of You,” the first from their upcoming album, Love for Sale. This past week, the pair performed their last two shows together at Radio City Music Hall following Bennett’s dementia diagnosis. Love for Sale, out October 1, is their tribute album to composer and songwriter Cole Porter. “I Get a Kick Out of You” first debuted in his musical Anything Goes in 1934, and the song has since been covered by many artists, from Frank Sinatra to Dolly Parton. Bennett and Gaga released their rendition of it this Tuesday on Bennett’s 95th birthday.

