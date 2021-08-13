Tony Bennett Has Performed Live for the Last Time

Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Tony Bennett is officially retiring from live performances following his sold-out Radio City concerts with Lady Gaga. On Thursday, it was announced that the duo would no longer be touring their upcoming album of Cole Porter covers, Love for Sale. The 95-year-old’s son and manager, Danny Bennett, shared that the Radio City performances were his last. “There won’t be any additional concerts,” Danny Bennett told Variety. “This was a hard decision for us to make, as he is a capable performer. This is, however, doctors’ orders.” Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016, his family revealed earlier this year. While the Radio City performances were billed as the “last NYC performances of his career,” additional concerts on the East Coast were set to follow. “He’ll be doing other things, but not those upcoming shows,” his son continued. “It’s not the singing aspect but, rather, the traveling. Look, he gets tired. The decision is being made that doing concerts now is just too much for him. We don’t want him to fall onstage, for instance — something as simple as that.” Despite human nature catching up to him, Bennett’s heavenly pipes still work good as new. Love for Sale, featuring their rendition of “I Get a Kick Out of You,” arrives October 1.