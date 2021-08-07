Trevor Moore, Whitest Kids U’ Know Co-Founder, Dead at 41

Photo: FilmMagic

Comedian, actor, and producer Trevor Moore died on Friday at the age of 41 from an accident, according to Deadline and Variety. “We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son. He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world,” Moore’s manager said in a statement on behalf of the Moore family and Moore’s wife, Aimee Carlson. The statement continues, “We don’t know how we’ll go on without him, but we’re thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving.”

Moore was co-founder of the sketch comedy troupe The Whitest Kids U’ Know, along with Zach Cregger, Sam Brown, Timmy Williams, and Darren Trumeter. The group had a self-titled IFC show that ran for five seasons, as well as two films, Miss March and The Civil War on Drugs. Moore also wrote and directed on the Disney XD series Walk the Prank, in addition to co-creating and executive-producing another Disney series, Just Roll With It. He most recently created and hosted the Comedy Central series The Trevor Moore Show. Cregger and Brown, Moore’s friends and collaborators, issued a statement which says in part, “Early this morning, we learned that we lost our brother, our collaborator and the driving force behind WKUK. He was our best friend, and we speak for all of us in saying that the loss of Trevor is unimaginable.”

Tributes to Moore flooded social media in the wake of his death. Comedian Ron Funches tweeted, “What a truly smart weird fun man,” and The Goldbergs creator Adam Goldberg wrote, “Stunned and sad to learn we lost Trevor Moore, a truly brilliant writer and performer. A true highlight of my time on Breaking In was writing for him. He was a brilliant master of disguise, but an even more brilliant comedian. Your talent will be missed by so many, me included.” Moore is survived by his wife and son.

Last time I spoke to Trevor Moore he tried to ruin my wedding anniversary by reminding me the bombing of Hiroshima took place August 6th. What a truly smart weird fun man. I told him my anniversary was august 7th and this fucker still found a way to ruin it for me. 💔 — Ron Funches (@RonFunches) August 7, 2021

Stunned and sad to learn we lost Trevor Moore, a truly brilliant writer and performer. A true highlight of my time on Breaking In was writing for him. He was a brilliant master of disguise, but an even more brilliant comedian. Your talent will be missed by so many, me included. pic.twitter.com/d91q8y7grf — Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) August 7, 2021

Just devastating. I loved Trevor's work as a comedy musician, and of course, in WKUK. A huge loss. Sending love to his family and friends. https://t.co/k1sV0wJriA — Allie Goertz (@AllieGoertz) August 7, 2021

Kitty History needs to be preserved as a cultural artifact, an NFT, etched into stone, shown to future better species ... #RIPTrevorMoore @itrevormoore https://t.co/EOjEzrB0GD — James Adomian (@JAdomian) August 7, 2021

Trevor Moore was an incredible talent and a vital member of the Comedy Central family. We will miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/yRhyhy72qz — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) August 7, 2021