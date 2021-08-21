Tyga’s Making an OnlyFans Competitor Where Sexual Content Will Still Be a Thing

Photo: Getty Images for MTV

On Friday, one of OnlyFans’ top five earners, who was known for sharing self-produced porn and posting dong, deleted his account from the website. That person was rapper, ex-Jenner, and erstwhile nugget-entrepreneur Tyga, who is defecting to launch his own competitive platform, “myystar,” which according to Forbes “will allow sexually explicit videos for sex workers and celebrities alike.” Furthermore, the site will only take a 10 percent cut from creators’ profits, where OnlyFans takes 20 percent.

This news comes after OnlyFans announced on Thursday that it will be banning “sexually explicit” content beginning in October, a controversial business decision when the platform was both popularized by, and a primary source of income for, sex workers. “I know how many people make a lot of money on OnlyFans, and that’s where most of their revenue is at,” Tyga told Forbes. “I want to give those people hope.” Tyga will launch the site in October, and the creators will be invite-only at first. And because this is 2021, “myystar” will also have NFT-selling functionalities. It’s the sexiest internet news since Facebook announced those ugly, legless, corporate VR Miis.