Una Stubbs, Mrs. Hudson on Sherlock, Dies Following Illness at 84

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Una Stubbs, the English actress who played the eccentric Mrs. Hudson on Sherlock, died at 84 on Thursday, August 12, following an illness. “Mum passed away quietly today with her family around her, in Edinburgh,” a statement from the family reads. “We ask for privacy and understanding at this most difficult and sad of times.” Her agent confirmed her death to Deadline. Stubbs had a career on British television and stage spanning six decades. She broke out in the 1960s with Summer Holiday starring Cliff Richard, then starred in the sitcom Till Death Do Us Part and the 1968 film of the same name before portraying Sherlock’s reliable landlady opposite Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. “We are desperately sad to have lost not only a wonderful actress, whose screen and stage career, spanning over 50 years, was so extraordinarily varied, from Till Death Us Do Part to Sherlock, as well as memorable performances in the West End, at the Old Vic, Donmar Warehouse, Sheffield Crucible and National Theatre, but also a wickedly funny, elegant, stylish, graceful, gracious and kind and constant friend,” her agent said in a statement. “She was also a highly respected and exhibited artist. We will miss her enormously and remember her always.”