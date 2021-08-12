Photo: Eli Ade/AMC

With The Walking Dead returning in just ten days, new Verizon customers can now get in on the undead action early with a free, one-year-long AMC+ subscription. For “new Fios customers at all speeds, or customers who purchase a smartphone on a new line with select Verizon Unlimited plans,” 12 months of the streaming service are yours, including an early viewing of The Walking Dead’s season premiere, accessible via AMC+ on August 15.

AMC+ includes access to the network’s storied, critically acclaimed and Emmy-winning catalogue — Mad Men, Breaking Bad, and more — as well as programming from other partner services, including Shudder, Sundance Now, IFC Films, and BBC America. AMC+ plans regularly start at $4.99 per month (already a discount, equating to just under $60 yearly, though the service costs $8.99 outside that limited-time offer). The service is available for anyone with Apple TV channels, Amazon Prime Video channels, Comcast Xfinity, DirecTV, Dish, Roku, and Sling TV.

Here’s what you’ll want to know to get the deal: The 12-month freebie is available to new or existing Verizon customers who purchase a 5G phone with a device payment plan (in the Play More, Do More, or Get More Unlimited categories). The yearly AMC+ subscription is also available to new Fios customers who sign up for a Mix & Match bundle. There’s also a free six-month AMC+ deal for new mobile customers who buy a 5G plan and a Start Unlimited plan, as well as for existing cellular customers who upgrade their phones to a 5G model on the same line. All those details and more are explained in painstaking detail, here.

Sorry if we started to sound a little like Don Draper for a second there. Get your hands on one of Verizon’s AMC+ deals and you’ll get the reference!