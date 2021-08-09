Bill Lawrence’s Ted Lasso Follow-up Is a Show About Vince Vaughn in Florida

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

Vince Vaughn has Florida restaurant inspector energy, does he not? It’s why he’s perfectly cast as the lead in the ten-episode drama Bad Monkey, Bill Lawrence’s follow-up to the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso. Apple announced the series today in a statement, saying Vaughn will play “a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida” who’s pulled into “the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas.” If you couldn’t already tell by the themes of environmentalism and Florida, Bad Monkey is based on a novel of the same name by Carl Hiaasen. “And yes,” Apple assures us, “there’s a monkey.”