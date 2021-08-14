Photo: Getty Images

Vincent Kartheiser, who is best known for his “disruptive, juvenile behavior and inappropriate comments” as Pete Campbell on Mad Men, has been subject to multiple internal investigations for alleged “disruptive, juvenile behavior and inappropriate comments” off-camera, on the set of HBO Max’s Titans. Deadline reports that Kartheiser, who joined the cast for the DC drama’s upcoming third season to play villain Scarecrow, “triggered at least two complaints and two internal investigations” at its studio, Warner Bros Television. The first investigation regarded a complaint about the actor’s “verbal comments and outbursts,” and the second complaint and ensuing investigation led to “the studio assigning a representative to monitor Kartheiser while he was on set,” according to sources.

A spokesperson for the actor said, “Warner Bros investigated this matter and made clear to Mr. Kartheiser its expectations for behavior on set, and he agreed to comply with their directives.” Despite being a series regular for Season 3, Kartheiser was not featured on the posters or promotional materials for this season of Titans, which premiered August 12. This wouldn’t be the first time an actor allegedly behaved extremely unprofessionally on set while portraying a DC Comics villain; call it Leto syndrome.