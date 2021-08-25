Please Come to Our Weekly Comedy Show, It’s in Brooklyn

Illustration: Vulture

For years, Vulture has been your go-to online destination for all things comedy. (And if not, just FYI, Vulture can and should be your go-to online destination for all things comedy.) But this whole pandemic situation gave us time to reflect, miss live shows a bunch, and get inspired. “What if we had a live comedy show?” we asked ourselves — and with no one around to tell us no, we reached out to the fine folks at Union Hall and got to work. Starting September 14, Vulture and Union Hall are partnering to bring some of our favorite comedians to the stage every Tuesday at 7 p.m. It’s a showcase of the comedy we particularly love, hosted by Marcia Belsky, Jay Jurden, and Zach Zimmerman. There will also probably be some surprise guests, so it will indeed be pretty major. Get it? That’s the name of the show and also what it is? Okay, cool. Below are the lineups and links to buy tickets before they sell out. See you there!

September 14

Hosted by Marcia Belsky, Jay Jurden, and Zach Zimmerman

Featuring: Please Don’t Destroy, Taylor Garron, Kylie Brakeman, Sydnee Washington, Francesca D’Uva, and more!

Buy tickets here!

September 21

Hosted by Marcia Belsky, Jay Jurden, and Zach Zimmerman

Featuring: Jaye McBride, Larry Owens, Jes Tom, Devon Walker, and more!

Buy tickets here!

September 28

Hosted by Marcia Belsky, Jay Jurden, and Zach Zimmerman

Featuring: Catherine Cohen, Nore Davis, Fareeha Khan, Mary Neely, Martin Urbano, and more!

Buy tickets here!

October 5

Hosted by Marcia Belsky, Jay Jurden, and Zach Zimmerman

Featuring: Zack Zucker, Spike Einbinder, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Chris Gethard, and more!

Buy tickets here!