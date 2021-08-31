The Mass Trailer Treats Ann Dowd and Martha Plimpton Like the Shark From Jaws

The slightest of glimpses. That’s all we’re afforded of Ann Dowd, Reed Birney, Jason Isaacs, and Martha Plimpton’s performances in the trailer for the upcoming film Mass. We see four chairs arranged around a table in some sort of room in some sort of church. We hear snippets of dialogue exchanged between the two couples who have sat down for a meeting at that table, things like, “We’re not here to attack you, we promise that,” but for the most part, we don’t see them actually delivering those lines. The spare piano plinks. The actors sound tense. Then, we finally see all four of their faces and a moment of interaction, when Plimpton tells Birney and Dowd, “Why do I want to know about your son? Because he killed mine.” There it is. Mass is written and directed by debut filmmaker Fran Kranz, an actor best known as an Whedon player in Dollhouse, Cabin in the Woods, and Much Ado About Nothing. The film, which debuted at Sundance, will be released in theaters this October.

