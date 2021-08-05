Clint Eastwood Used to Be a Lot of Things in the Cry Macho Trailer

Ok so Clint Eastwood has an intergenerational friendship that breaks racial barriers in Gran Torino. And in The Mule, he is a transporter of cargo. What Cry Macho does is combine those two concept: Clint Eastwood transports cargo, a boy named Rafo, which spawns an intergenerational frienship that breaks racial barriers. Incredible. Cry Macho is based on the book of the same name by N. Richard Nash. Clint Eastwood stars as Mike Milo, a washed-up rodeo performer that used to be so masc it hurt. He brings a family friend, Rafo, up from Mexico and teaches him to avoid the toxic masculinity pitfalls that fucked up Milo’s life to the point it’s at now. Will he succeed? Will this movie bring back the western? Who will have the biggest cowboy hat? Find out when Cry Macho premeired September 17.

