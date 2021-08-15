Watch Desus and Mero Lay Down Some Karaoke Etiquette

In honor of China creating a list of songs banned for karaoke in that country, Desus and Mero made a list of the songs they’d like to see verboten at karaoke joints across this great nation. First on the list: Journey. Or, as Mero called them “the ‘Don’t Stop Believing’ band.” The Bodega Boys would also like to see an end to Whitney Houston songs at karaoke. Either you’re doing a disservice to her name, or you know you sound good and you want to show off. Karaoke ringers, you’re on notice! Speaking of song crimes, they boys also rolled footage of Chris Martin doing a cover of “Pony” by Ginuwine. Acoustic, and barefoot. It nearly killed poor Mero. Someone get Chris Martin a Medium essay about appropriation vs. appreciation, stat.

Related