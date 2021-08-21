Some Genius Gave Willam a Judge Judy-Style Gay Court Show

Fake-court-TV-jail for the dangerously brilliant development exec who thought to give RuPaul’s Drag Race firestarter and all-around legendary drag queen Willam his own Judge Judy-style court show. Yesterday, Entertainment Weekly debuted the trailer for Iconic Justice, a streaming series that will see Willam gripping a gavel for all its worth while presiding over a queer spin on the classic court TV fodder, trading tired relationship and money disputes for cases of “kink-shaming, racist micro-aggressions, professional jealousy in the gay nightlife scenes, and so much more,” according to the show’s executive producer Topher Cusumano. The trailer shows a couple of leather pups fighting in full garb, a guy dressed like a cow getting his udders sucked, and Willam throwing wigs at the prosecution as some sort of settlement. Iconic Justice is from the producers behind the Cock Destroyers series Slag Wars, so you know it’s the utmost quality AAA-grade trash, and it premieres Monday on OutTV’s Apple TV+ channel. This blog is adjourned.

