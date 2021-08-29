Watch Evan Rachel Wood Pointedly Cover ‘You Get What You Give’

For reasons understood by him alone, Kanye West brought out noted homophobic comment-maker DaBaby and accused abuser Marilyn Manson at his Chicago Donda release party. He also featured both of them on the Donda album. With some Chris Brown thrown in for good measure! Taking a moment for rebuttal, Evan Rachel Wood performed a cover of New Radicals’ “You Get What You Give” at L.A.’s Bourbon Room. The song famously ends with a list of celebs whose ass Mr. New Radical would kick, including Marilyn Manson’s. Wood captioned her Instagram of the cover, “For my fellow survivors who got slapped in the face this week. I love you. Don’t give up.” In February, Wood said that Manson groomed and “horrifically abused” her when they dated. Before that, Wood discussed her abuse by a then-unnamed man while working to usher the Phoenix Act into California law. The Phoenix Act extends the statute of limitations for domestic-violence felonies from three to five years, as well as requiring police officers to undergo more training on the issue of intimate partner violence.

