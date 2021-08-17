Here’s Your First Look at the Star Wars: Visions Anime Anthology Series

New Star Wars thing alert! For the very wide swath of people who are into both anime and Star Wars, LucasFilm has released an official trailer for its upcoming anthology series, Star Wars: Visions. Following the extended first look, which featured production stills and behind-the-scenes interviews with animators, the new trailer shows off the wide variety of stories and styles that will make up the new anthology. Star Wars: Visions consists of nine new stories set in the Star Wars universe, rendered by seven different Japanese animation studios. The trailer gives a sneak peek into a “rock opera–style film” called Tatooine Rhapsody, an Astro Boy–inspired robo-romp called T0-B1, and some sort of space-furry adventure called Lop & Ocho, among others. The shorts are voiced by veteran Japanese voice actors and dubbed in English by an A-list cast featuring returning Star Wars legends like Temuera Morrison. Lucy Liu, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bobby Moynihan, Neil Patrick Harris, Alison Brie, David Harbour, Jordan Fisher, Henry Golding, and more will bring their voice talents to the Star Wars universe. It’s exciting to see Disney cede so much creative control to these different studios. Star Wars: Visions will stream on Disney+ September 22.

