The No Time to Die Trailer Is Like Boyhood for Daniel Craig

The name’s Craig. Daniel Craig. And now is not not the time for him to not have time to die in the trailer for No Time to Die. Over two years after we first saw an online teaser for the Spectre follow-up, we’ve got a final trailer and release date for Craig’s COVID-delayed Bond swan song. It begins with footage of Craig as 007 over the past four films before cutting to his latest adventure. Like some sort of British Toretto, he opens some sort of garage door for what we later see is his good ol’ bulletproof car. The gang’s all back together: Ben Whishaw making gadgets, Léa Seydoux wearing outfits, and Ralph Fiennes asking, “Where is 007?” right into the camera. The big bad is Rami Malek as “Lyutsifer Safin,” a foe that prompts Bond to consult with Christoph Waltz in jail, like some sort of Hannibal and Clarice villain-consulting situation. Then there’s Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas, who each get a few seconds of action. No Time to Die hits theaters October 8.

Related