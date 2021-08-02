Together Should Be Called The House That Was Full of Accents

“They just anoonced the lochdoon,” James McAvoy says at the start of the trailer for Together, really setting the scene for the latest film by The Hours director Stephen Daldry. He and Sharon Horgan are in a bickery marriage — “I hate you sometimes but I never despise you” is the most romantic thing either of them says in the whole trailer — exacerbated by the pandemic but holding down the fort for the sake of their child, a classic Wells for Sensitive Boys type named Arthur. Daldry and screenwriter Dennis Kelly appear to have taken a page from Fleabag, setting the film apart from other middle class indie romcoms with fourth wall confessional breaks. The banter is well-paced, Horgan and McAvoy have a bright chemistry, and it will be interesting to see what a COVID-era rom-com looks like. And don’t even get us started on the accents: Scottish, Irish, and English, all in one house? We’re suckers for it. Bleecker Street’s Together, not to be confused with Bleecker street’s Together Together, hits theaters August 27.

