Kacey Musgraves Takes Her Heartbreak on the Road in ‘justified’ Video

If Kacey Musgraves’s last album was about the intoxicating and uncomplicated joy of being in love, her latest album, star-crossed, is shaping up to be a much darker record. Her latest single from the album, “justified” sees the country singer walking us through her breakup, acknowledging that “healing doesn’t happen in a straight line.” The music video for the candid, punchy track, which is actually a clip from the upcoming star-crossed film, finds Musgraves on the road, seemingly moving on from “a fun, strange summer.” Golden hour is clearly behind her as Musgraves speeds through desert and forest, listening to a Loveline-esque radio show. The song’s angry chorus, “If I need just a little more time to deal with the fact / That you shoulda treated me right / Then I’m more than just a little justified,” takes on a different, painful meaning by the bridge, which has Musgraves admitting that there’s more than enough blame to go around. star-crossed drops on September 10.

