Watch Kit Harington Fulfill Jimmy Fallon’s Greatest Wish

To commemorate the 1500th episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kit Harington made Jimmy Fallon’s dreams come true. Apparently, the writers have been trying for years to get someone famous to “straight up go for it” and sing Train’s “Drops of Jupiter” with their whole dang heart, and — much like the title of the second Mr. Show book — Hollywood said “No!” That is, until Kit Harington said yes. Harington has been on a somewhat emotionally vulnerable press tour ahead of his role in Modern Love, talking about substance abuse and depression during the latter years on Game of Thrones. So it’s nice he got to do some karaoke. What he lacks in perfect rhythm, he makes up for with vibrato and vibes.

