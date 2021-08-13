Watch Lizzo and Cardi B’s Classics-Inspired Collab, ‘Rumors’

The rumors are true: Lizzo and Cardi B have made the self-aggrandizing song of the summer, or at least the summer we were supposed to have pre-Delta. The video for “Rumors” evokes the muses from Disney’s Hercules, probably the most memorable/successful part of that movie. The closing pose, however, echoes the neoclassical painting “The Oath of the Horatii” by Jacques-Louis David. Lizzo and Cardi swath themselves in togas, dress up like Ionic columns, and generally vault themselves into the Mount Olympus of pop music. Lizzo has been starting rumors to promote “Rumors,” including that she was pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby. Cardi B really is pregnant in the video, also plated in gold. It’s a bold new look. This is the second big doubles act for Cardi B this year, wearing slightly more clothes in this video than she did with Normani on “Wild Side.” It’s art.

