Margaret Qualley, Andie MacDowell Star in Maid Trailer

It’s difficult to believe that mother-daughter duo Andie MacDowell and Margaret Qualley have never appeared onscreen together, but Netflix’s upcoming series Maid will be the two’s first shared project. The trailer for the series, which is based on Stephanie Land’s memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother’s Will to Survive, dropped on Monday, featuring MacDowell as the eccentric mother of Qualley’s character, Alex. Maid follows Alex’s struggle with poverty and homelessness as she works as a housekeeper to support her family. Margot Robbie’s company, LuckyChap Entertainment, produced the series, with Este Haim as one of the show’s composers and Molly Smith Metzler as showrunner. “I wrote a book so people who struggle to get by could see themselves represented in an authentic way, and they could feel less alone,” Land said in a statement. “Maid, the series on Netflix that was inspired by my book, continues that legacy in ways that absolutely blow my mind.” Maid drops on October 1.

