Megan Stalter Is the Prettiest Girl in the World on Late Night

Can I get a hallelujah? Can I get an amen? Country-crossover star Maren Morris filled in as host on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, and she had comedian Megan Stalter on to make her late-night interviewee debut. Stalter came with a bit, dressed as a pageant queen, with a sash saying “Prettiest Girl in the World” and an explanation that she won it just then, backstage. Morris asks about Stalter’s explosively poofy dress and Stalter says it’s by her “favorite designer, Maraschino Cherry. We met under the Eiffel Tower in Paris … you’ve gotta work with him. He’s very mischievous. Not trustworthy.” Stalter is ostensibly on to promote the Emmy-nominated Hacks, in which she plays a comedy agent’s assistant. When Morris compliments her on her performance, she says, “Thank you. I really am amazing in it.” When Morris asks if Stalter will get another tat from her tattoo artist father if Hacks wins, Stalter replies, “I will get a tattoo that says, ‘I love getting the Emmy’.” All in all, it’s a late-night appearance that’s reminiscent of the best of Amy Sedaris on Letterman, taking the show into her own hands, poofy dress and all. Shout-out to Skyline Chili.

