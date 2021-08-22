Tune In to Megan Thee Stallion’s New Freestyle

Megan Thee Stallion’s freestyles are living proof that hot-girl shit can also be big-brain shit. On Sunday, the “Thot Shit” rapper released her second freestyle video in ten days, and we’re starting to think she should just drop a whole album of these. Called “Tuned In Freestyle,” the video finds Meg back in the studio, white wine in hand, with two minutes to slaughter a very fun beat. She’s dressed in head-to-toe green, money green, envy green, down to the purse resting on the couch in the background. Megan raps about Gulags and Pokémon, two things that usually don’t find themselves in the same sentence but hey, she’s just making those connections. Catch up.

