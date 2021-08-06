Meghan McCain Is Officially Out of The View

.@MeghanMcCain shares her final words as co-host as she leaves @TheView: “Thank you all so much again for the privilege and honor it has been for the last four years to work on this show. It really has been incredible.”



“This has been a really wild ride.” https://t.co/kS1p3Jmn3v pic.twitter.com/N4QhKngBfZ — The View (@TheView) August 6, 2021

It’s the end of an era — of bad takes, bad blood, bad basic-television-hosting competency, so-bad-they’re-accidentally-good takes, and bad hair, but an era no less. Meghan McCain celebrated her last show on The View on August 6, the finale of the talk show’s 24th season. “This has been a really wild ride, the past four years of my life,” said the former Fox News host, who joined the panel in 2017. “It’s been, honestly, the best of times and the worst of times, in all ways, on and off the show.” McCain announced her departure at the beginning of July, saying she planned to live in Washington, D.C., to raise her new baby girl, Liberty. “I hope that our executive producer, Brian, can forgive me for making his blood pressure rise for the past four years as much as I probably have,” McCain added in her closing comments.

Across her four seasons, McCain hosted The View through her pregnancy, a pandemic, and perhaps most valiantly, an ongoing feud with co-host Joy Behar, her outspokenly liberal counterpart. In her final appearance on the show, she spoke to some fellow Arizonans, Democratic senator Kyrsten Sinema, and her own mother Cindy McCain, along with receiving a send-off message from former Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. But her best send-off came, of course, courtesy of Behar. “Okay, bye!” she said after McCain’s final comments. We’d venture to say she still won’t be missed.