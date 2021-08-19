last night on late night

Watch Michael Keaton Wax Poetic on Lizzo and Flashlights

Michael Keaton was doing some stuff on The Tonight Show. He zigged when Jimmy Fallon expected a zag — demanding a Lizzo snippet so he and Fallon could dance, gifting him with a wadded up tissue, and promising to saw his desk in half next time they meet. Keaton seemingly scrapped all the planned interview questions and went into a like 2-minute bit about how useful and powerful flashlights are. He’s not wrong. You feel powerful with a flashlight. Fallon and Keaton used a microphone to demonstrate the most powerful flashlight grips. Maybe they’ll talk about Batman later.

