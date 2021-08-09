Midnight Mass Is Netflix’s Latest From the Haunting Of Creator

What’s scarier than creepy old churches on creepy old islands? Very little, and Mike Flanagan knows it. The Haunting of Hill House and Haunting of Bly Manor creator has returned to Netflix with a new series called Midnight Mass, and it might be his most spooktastic of all. When the guy who plays Matt Saracen (Zach Gilford) returns to the small town of Crockett Island amid the “arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater),” the community gets worked up into a religious fervor. There are strange visions (a dead cat on the beach) and striking visuals (an eerie candlelit vigil), in this exciting continuation of the hot priest genre. In a statement, Flanagan calls this his “favorite project so far. As a former altar boy, about to celebrate 3 years of sobriety, it’s not that hard to see what makes this so personal.” Midnight Mass premieres September 24.

Related