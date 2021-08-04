Miranda Lambert Is Drunk in Love on ‘Tequila Does’ Remix

Miranda Lambert’s “Tequila Does,” a track off of her eighth album The Marfa Tapes, gets a dance-pop makeover courtesy of Telemitry in a newly released remix. Continuing in the long and storied tradition of country stars singing about alcohol, “Tequila Does” has Lambert vowing “he don’t love me like tequila does” because “nobody can.” The accompanying music video for the remix features Lambert poolside along with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin (this is not McLoughlin’s first Lambert music video — he previously starred in the video for “Settling Down” following the pair’s secret wedding in 2019). Lambert co-wrote the original version of “Tequila Does” with her Marfa Tapes collaborators Randall and Jack Ingram. As Lambert revealed on Twitter, the new version of the track is Lambert’s first remix. Watch the full music video above.

Tequila Does (@Telemitry remix) is my 1st remix song. I knew it was up my brother Luke's alley so I sent it to him to see what he & his husband Marc thought. They loved it. It’s so fun I thought why not invite fam/friends to my farm & do a video?!

📺 ➡ https://t.co/1sD6KHoDFf pic.twitter.com/iYOqrXiCeV — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) August 3, 2021