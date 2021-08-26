Watch Molly Shannon Destroy Jimmy Fallon in a Cry-Off

Molly Shannon has been on a publicity tear lately! With The White Lotus and season 2 of The Other Two to promote, she’s been making the rounds. And so far, all her appearances have been with former SNL cast members. Wednesday night, she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and the two got in an impromptu cry-off. Molly Shannon fake cries so good, you guys. Watching her feels like you’ve disappointed your own mother somehow. Borderline unwatchable, but in a good way? But as everyone knows, the problem with fake crying is that it can sometimes lead to real crying. Shannon got into it enough to become emotionally overwhelmed with the fellowship between performer and audience, and that made Jimmy cry. A little. Okay, one tear.

