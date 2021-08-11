Nic Cage Has a Time Bomb on His Nuts in the Prisoners of the Ghostland Trailer

Hey, don’t reach for that second cup of coffee. Put down that hard Mountain Dew. You don’t need those for caffeine. You’ve got the trailer for Prisoners of the Ghostland now. In Sion Sono’s first English-language film, Nicolas Cage stars as a ruthless bank robber in “the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town” sent on an important mission by the Governor, who is basically Colonel Sanders, to retrieve his granddaughter from the even more treacherous Ghostland. But there’s a catch: Cage is “strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within five days” if he doesn’t complete his mission. That means there are time bombs on his neck, chest, and — the trailer wants you to know — his balls. Now we’re talking. Prisoners of the Ghostland hits theaters and VOD September 17.

