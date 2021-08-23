Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Drops, Officially This Time

Imagine, for a moment, that we all live in a universe where we’ve forgotten that the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer leaked yesterday, so we can enjoy the official teaser that Marvel dropped Monday evening. The teaser reveals the premise of the highly anticipated Spider-Man installment: after Mysterio unmasks Spiderman to the public, Peter (Tom Holland) enlists the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who casts a spell that makes “the entire world forget that Peter Parker is Spiderman.” This results in all kinds of timey-wimey shenanigans (“we tampered with the stability of space-time!” Doctor Strange warns at one point), and allows Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus to slither across the multiverse. Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire aren’t featured in the trailer despite the rumors that multiple Spideys will appear in the film — but we won’t know for sure until Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17.

