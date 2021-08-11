Stephen Colbert Bids Adieu to Andrew Cuomo

It’s a beautiful day for Andrew Cuomo to resign, and Stephen Colbert doesn’t care who knows it. Colbert opened Tuesday’s Late Show with a piece of advice for the now-disgraced governor: “Don’t let the door hit you on the butt on the way out. But if it does, that door should also resign.” Cuomo’s resignation follows last week’s staggering report from New York Attorney General Letitia James, which concluded that Cuomo “engaged in conduct constituting sexual harassment under federal and New York State law.” Cuomo responded to the report in a press conference on Tuesday, saying at one point, “In my mind, I’ve never crossed the line with anyone. But I didn’t realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn.” Colbert noted in his monologue that Cuomo’s new book, “Andrew and the Purple Crayon,” will hopefully shed light on exactly what line he’s talking about. Watch the full monologue above.

