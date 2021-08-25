It’s Lil Nas X vs. the Lizard People in the Montero Album Release Teaser

Fresh off a minor beef with Tony Hawk, Lil Nas X dropped the teaser trailer for his first full-length album. Montero will presumably feature the tracks Nas has been promoting of late (“Montero” and “Industry Baby”) plus a whole lot more. In a CGI-heavy teaser for the album, Nas played a lizard person news anchor who is hot on the trail of the power bottom/”rapper” Lil Nas X. The anchor explains that Nas and his caucasian friend (Jack Harlow) have just escaped prison. Now Nas in on the run in a aqua convertible, driving to a mythical land called Montero. Nas, who has been under attack of late by conservative pundits and regressive rappers, tweeted that the album”has been therapy for me. i’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who i am, what i can do, and where i will be. i’ve realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my own.” Montero drops Septemper 17.

