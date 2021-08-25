Watch the Last Rolling Stones Performance With Charlie Watts

When the Rolling Stones played Miami on August 30, 2019, nobody knew it would be the last show the Stones would play with legendary drummer Charlie Watts. Watts died August 24, at the age of 80. He had already bowed out of the band’s latest tour, still set to begin in St. Louis on September 26. Rolling Stone shared the fan-made video of the Rolling Stones playing “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” together for the last time. Even this final performance was a slog to get to: the “No Filter” tour had been postponed because Mick Jagger needed to undergo heart surgery. Then the show got bumped up a day to get ahead of Hurricane Dorian. They didn’t completely escape Dorian, as the band wound up playing in the rain. Per the Miami New Times, the downpour started during “Gimme Shelter.” Yes, the song that starts with the line “A storm is threatening.” By “Satisfaction,” the band’s second encore, the rain had mostly subsided. The New Times noted that Watts seemed to be having the time of his life playing in the rain. That’s how you go out.

