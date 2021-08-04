Watch the Teaser for Impeachment: American Crime Story

The first teaser for Impeachment: American Crime Story is here, but it’s not ready to show you Clive Owen in full Bill Clinton drag just yet. Instead, we are reminded via title card that this show is based on a true story, and that all this shit really happened. The President really did have an affair, and it really did get him impeached. People got so mad, you guys. No foolin’. Monica Lewinsky serves as a producer on Impeachment: American Crime Story, indicating that this miniseries may do for her what the first season of ACS did for Marcia Clark. That is, tell a side of the story that the sexist media landscape of the time was not willing to tell. Beanie Feldstein stars as Lewinsky, with Ryan Murphy vet Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones. Impeachment: American Crime Story premeires on FX September 7.

