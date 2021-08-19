Watch the Video for Dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘Memories’

Canadian R&B duo dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign dropped the video for “Memories,” their throwback-inflected track of their collaborative album Cheers to the Best Memories. Dvsn consists of singer Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85, so the album is like a Russian nesting doll of collabs. A collab within a collab within a collab. Cheers to the Best Memories comes out Friday, August 20 and features a feature from YG, a posthumous verse from Mac Miller, and another feature from Rauw Alejandro. Both dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign released albums last year, so the time is right for some new shit. Last month, Ty Dolla and dvsn released the song featuring Mac Miller, “I Believed It.” They teased the release with archival footage of Miller stoked on the track in the studio.

