The Definitive Version of the Killers’ ‘Mr. Brightside’ Is Here

Brandon Flowers, giving it his all. Photo: CNN

The Killers have performed “Mr. Brightside” a countless number of times — at music festivals, to sold out theaters, on late night TV. But it was only this Saturday that they delivered the definitive live performance of the song: on CNN, in a tent, cheered along by a (drunk?) Gayle King.

How did we get here? The band was scheduled to perform at the New York City Homecoming Concert, but the event was shut down following severe weather conditions brought on by Hurricane Henri. CNN’s Anderson Cooper was covering the concert and its abrupt cancellation when he received a call from Don Lemon, who, along with Gayle King, was backstage with the Killers. King then FaceTimed Cooper and CNN, introducing the Killers with, “‘Mr. Brightside,’ Anderson, just for you!” The footage is pure chaos, with King singing along to every fifth word of the song and lead singer Brandon Flowers looking rightfully confused. Full video of the set reveals that the band also performed “Human” and “Read My Mind,” backstage, but Gayle was really only there for “Brightside.” Watch the full acoustic set below.