The Yellowjackets Teaser Makes Lord of the Flies Seem Chill

They made us read Hatchet. They made us read Lord of the Flies. We think about Grey’s Anatomy every time we’re in the air. And yet we’re still gripped by the teaser for Yellowjackets, Showtime’s upcoming series chronicling the 25 years since a girls’ high-school soccer team was stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash and forced to take extreme measures to survive. Think long and hard the next time you’re hit with a hypothetical about whom you’d eat in case of an emergency.

“The plane crashed, a bunch of my friends died, and then the rest of us starved, scavenged, and prayed,” Melanie Lynskey recounts in a new teaser for the hour-long series. Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis also co-star in the survival story turned psychological-horror series, created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos). Yellowjackets is set to drop this fall. As if we needed another reason to be scared of traveling.