How Coachella Copped the Woodstock Look

The co-hosts of The Cut, Jazmin Aguilera and B.A. Parker, think deeply and incisively about fashion. For this special episode of Switched on Pop — the first in our three-part miniseries about summer festivals — we invited Jazmin and B.A. to be our honorary co-hosts and help us break down the connections between festival fashion, music, and culture. With the additional help of Dr. Lorynn Divita, associate professor of apparel merchandising at Baylor University, we dissect the commercialization of festival fashion and how it alienates festivalgoers from the musical experience they love. And, of course, we all discuss the iconic looks — and performances — of two quintessential music festivals: Woodstock and Coachella.