Young Thug Drops ‘Tick Tock’ as Time Ticks Toward New Album Punk

More like Pink. Photo: Erika Goldring/WireImage/Getty Images

Young Thug has been teasing an upcoming album called Punk, set for release on October 15. Now, as time continues to tick toward that date, Thugger released the project’s first single, “Tick Tock” (his first music since his April Young Stoner Life Records compilation Slime Language 2, which seemed to feature nearly every rapper on earth). The song — which he’d previously performed during his NPR Tiny Desk Concert last month along with a few other yet-to-be-released Punk songs — isn’t exactly a punk track, instead buoyed by a skittering trap beat and cinematic strings in the chorus. But Thugger’s at his usual playful self, rapping instant quotables like like, “I can’t see n - - - - s in the glasses store.” Think this one could have a future as a TikTok hit, perhaps?