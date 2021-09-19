RuPaul Sashays Away As the Emmys’ Most-Awarded Black Artist

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Herstory was made at this year’s Emmys when we weren’t looking at Sad Conan. As confirmed by the Los Angeles Times, RuPaul Charles has become the most-awarded Black artist in the history of the Emmy Awards after receiving his 11th career win for Outstanding Competition Program for RuPaul’s Drag Race, of which he serves as a producer. Ru previously nabbed his tenth honor at last week’s Creative Arts Emmys for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program, placing him in a then-tie with tenured cinematographer Donald A. Morgan. “Thanks to all our lovely children on our show from around the world. They are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life, even more difficult today. This is for you,” Ru said during tonight’s Emmys acceptance speech. “And for you kids out there watching, you have a tribe that is waiting for you.” Condragulations!